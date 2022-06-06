pEOS Reaches One Day Volume of $46.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $617,828.56 and approximately $46.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00888786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 267.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00087758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00400033 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

