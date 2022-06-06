Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 368,943 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

PFGC traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

