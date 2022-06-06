Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.70

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 407745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

