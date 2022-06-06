Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$1,151,280.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total transaction of C$1,151,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,842,540.91.
Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.76. 1,531,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,963. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.65.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
