Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Pinduoduo worth $163,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 362,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,950,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $133.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.