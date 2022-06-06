Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Down 3.3%

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 1,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,087,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ping Identity by 45.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 230,941 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 49.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

