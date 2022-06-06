Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

PNW stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

