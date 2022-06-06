Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of PINS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 69.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 70.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,944.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 221,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 658,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 168,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

