PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.47. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 12,747 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,802. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,300 shares of company stock worth $848,893 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

