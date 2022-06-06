Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has a $40.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.