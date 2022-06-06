Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading Up 19.5% This Week

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $809,612.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,507.49 or 1.00012532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,664 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

