Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the quarter. Powered Brands comprises approximately 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Powered Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Powered Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Powered Brands by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWRU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

