PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.11

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 258983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.