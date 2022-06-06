Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Position Cut by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Premier Financial worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. 1,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,247. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $972.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

