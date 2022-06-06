ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $301.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.87 million and the lowest is $261.10 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 8,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.41. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.