Project TXA (TXA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $343,869.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $343,869.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001939 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00787022 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 272.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00384977 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

