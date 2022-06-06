ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Get ProPetro alerts:

NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.36 on Friday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.