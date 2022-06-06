ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD opened at $36.75 on Monday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

