ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 19%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 19% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.77. 11,376,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 2,299,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.