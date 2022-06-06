ProximaX (XPX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89,595.00

ProximaX (XPX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $89,595.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 283.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00085631 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.34 or 0.00762149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00381416 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

