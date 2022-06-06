Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.0274

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $3,456.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

