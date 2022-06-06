Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $330.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $287.67 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

