Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after acquiring an additional 137,785 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

