PUTinCoin Price Down 10.4% This Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $24.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,354.75 or 0.99944409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00030214 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

