Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Down to $53.17

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.17, but opened at $49.03. Q2 shares last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 5,844 shares trading hands.
QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,470,000.
Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
