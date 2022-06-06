Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Down to $53.17

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.17, but opened at $49.03. Q2 shares last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 5,844 shares trading hands.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,470,000.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.