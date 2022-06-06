Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

QLYS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 285,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,734. Qualys has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,937 shares of company stock worth $10,296,283. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

