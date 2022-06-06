Quant Price Down 5.5% This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.89 or 0.00213213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $807.50 million and $45.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

