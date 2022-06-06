QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $595.75 million, a PE ratio of 155.31 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 812,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 566.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.