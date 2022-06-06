Radio Caca Reaches Market Cap of $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00930368 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 254.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00381748 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

