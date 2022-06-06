Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.97% of Rapid7 worth $131,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $800,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,477. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

