Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,369.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $393,596.15 and $14,369.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.28 or 0.05939193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00204892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.00584152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00609821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004219 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.