Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,761 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

