RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RCMT. TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,474,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $515,374.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,556.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,464. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

