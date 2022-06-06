Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will post sales of $814.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $798.74 million to $825.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $464.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 61.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. 187,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

