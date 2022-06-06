Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.89 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:OGet Rating) will post sales of $814.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $798.74 million to $825.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $464.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 61.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. 187,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.