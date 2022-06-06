Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,372.21 or 0.99844627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00029869 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001029 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

