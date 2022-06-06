Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 127,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,329,272 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Several analysts have commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,979,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

