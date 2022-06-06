Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $122.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

RGA stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,957,000 after buying an additional 333,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

