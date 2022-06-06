Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of REPL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 4,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a current ratio of 19.46.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

