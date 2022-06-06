Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.53

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 89406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($14.52) to €14.50 ($15.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

