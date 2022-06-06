Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Up 16.1%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) was up 16.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.84 and last traded at C$20.80. Approximately 120,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 99,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.