Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Iris Energy alerts:

This table compares Iris Energy and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 35.42 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.14 billion 3.90 $401.78 million $2.25 15.67

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Autohome 2 3 3 0 2.13

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $42.58, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Autohome.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Autohome 26.48% 10.12% 8.12%

Summary

Autohome beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.