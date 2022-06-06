RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.68.

Shares of RNG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,876. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

