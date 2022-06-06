RISE Education Cayman Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 10th (NASDAQ:REDU)

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

