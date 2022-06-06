Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

