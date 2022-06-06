Robert W. Baird Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

