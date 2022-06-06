Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $21.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 867,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,723,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.