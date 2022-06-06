Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.27.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Roku by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.