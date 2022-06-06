Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $432.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $402.05 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

