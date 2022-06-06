Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Trading Down 3.4%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 107,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$26.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.
About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)
