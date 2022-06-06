Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,165 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $13.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on RWAY. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $98,950 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

